Yosemite National Park to remain closed as another atmospheric river to dump several more feet of snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – Officials at Yosemite National Park said it will remain closed until at least Sunday as another powerful storm system takes aim at California and the West Coast, threatening to add several more feet of snow to what has already been a crippling winter.

Park officials first closed Yosemite National Park at the end of February when a barrage of storm systems dumped more than 15 feet of snow, overpowering crews working hard to remove snow and keep the national park open for visitors.

Additional 6-8 feet of snow could fall in highest elevations

The National Weather Service in Hanford, California, issued a Winter Storm Warnings for the Sierra Nevada mountain range, where Yosemite National Park is located, from Thursday afternoon through at least Sunday morning.

The NWS said heavy snow is expected in locations above 7,000 feet. Forecasters said 2-4 feet of snow can be expected from 7,000-8,000 feet.

Between 4 and 6 feet of snow could fall between 8,000-9,000 feet, and a whopping 6-8 feet can be expected in the highest elevations above 9,000 feet.

In addition, winds could gust as high as 75 mph, reducing visibility and making travel impossible, in addition to bringing down trees across the area.

Yosemite crippled by feet of snow

Park officials said Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, but reopening on Monday is a "best-case scenario."

Park officials said conditions will be evaluated daily, and updates will be provided early next week.

"We have received significant snowfall over the last two weeks," the park said in a Facebook post. "National Park Service and partner crews are working hard to move snow, restore power, resupply stores and perform numerous other tasks."

Park crews have been trying to plow roads to open at least two lanes and dig out parking lots from under feet upon feet of snow.

Officials are also looking at the weight of snow on trees to assess if they are subject to snapping or falling, which could injure or kill park staff and/or visitors.

Fire hydrants and propane tanks still need to be located and dug out, and damage assessments are underway at park buildings.

According to the park, crews are also trying to remove as much snow as possible from the roofs of buildings to prevent a structural collapse and danger to bystanders from snow sliding off them.