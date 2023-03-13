Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Yosemite National Park extends park closure as another atmospheric river storm slams California

The national park has been closed since the end of February when storms battered the region and dumped more than 15 feet of snow, overpowering crews that have been working tirelessly to remove snow and keep the park open for visitors.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Multiple days of flash flooding are likely across California as another 3-5" of rain will fall in the Sierra Foothills and in the coastal regions. Flood Watches are in place across the same areas in California. 02:30

California to be slammed by another atmospheric river event with torrential flooding

Multiple days of flash flooding are likely across California as another 3-5" of rain will fall in the Sierra Foothills and in the coastal regions. Flood Watches are in place across the same areas in California.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Yosemite National Park officials said it will remain closed through at least Thursday as relentless atmospheric river storms have dumped feet of snow across California, and another storm is on the way.

The national park has been closed since the end of February when storms battered the region and dumped more than 15 feet of snow, overpowering crews that have been working tirelessly to remove snow and keep the park open for visitors.

CALIFORNIA AGAIN BESIEGED BY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER'S FLOODING RAINS, TRIGGERING ‘ROOFALANCHE’ CONCERNS

Additional 6-8 feet of snow expected

"Yosemite will remain closed through Thursday, March 16 – possibly longer," park officials said in a tweet. "A partial reopening on March 17 is a best-case scenario."

The National Weather Service in Hanford, California, issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park in areas higher than 7,000 feet until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected, and total snow accumulations of 2-4 feet are expected from 7,000-8,000 feet, 4-6 feet from 8,000-9,000 feet and an additional 6-8 feet higher than 9,000 feet in elevation.

Forecasters warn that travel will be difficult to impossible across the region, and wind gusts as high as 75 mph could bring down trees.

THESE ARE THE DAYS NATIONAL PARKS WILL HAVE FREE ADMISSION IN 2023

Snow still to come in California.
(FOX Weather)

 

Park crews have been trying to plow roads and dig out parking lots from under feet upon feet of snow.

Officials have also been looking at the weight of snow on trees to assess if they are subject to snapping or falling, which could injure or kill park staff and/or visitors.

  • Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
    Image 1 of 8

    Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park.
    Image 2 of 8

    Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 3 of 8

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
    Image 4 of 8

    Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow.
    Image 5 of 8

    Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 6 of 8

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 7 of 8

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite National Park
    Image 8 of 8

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

Fire hydrants and propane tanks are still being located and dug out, and damage assessments are underway at park buildings.

According to the park, crews are also trying to remove as much snow as possible from the roofs of buildings to prevent a structural collapse and danger to bystanders from snow sliding off them.

Tags
Loading.