Wildfire blazing near Oklahoma town prompts warnings to evacuate

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A Fire Warning was issued for southeastern Custer County on Tuesday afternoon as a wildfire was spotted 5 miles west of Weatherford, Oklahoma.

According to the National Weather Service, the wildfire was rapidly moving east-northeast toward Weatherford proper.

The National Weather Service urged residents west and south of the warned area to evacuate.

The NWS added that smoke and fire will present a travel hazard along Interstate 40 between Weatherford and nearby Clinton.

Powerful winds may make the wildfire conditions worse. According to the NWS office in Norman, strong southwest winds may reach 25-35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

According to the Weatherford Fire Department, the fire began about 11:45 a.m. CDT, and it has burned pastures and trees. As of late Tuesday afternoon, no structures have been damaged by the fire.

Department officials added that fire crews are trying to steer the flames around homes and are bringing in aircraft for assistance.

Located about an hour's drive west of Oklahoma City, Weatherford lies in an area experiencing extreme drought, making the environment vulnerable to wildfires.

Many areas in the southern Plains and Southwest were at critical or elevated risks for wildfires Tuesday. Parts of Oklahoma, along with Texas, New Mexico and Kansas, are at extreme risk.

Fire Weather warnings and watches were issued through Wednesday evening in these states, as well as parts of Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin.