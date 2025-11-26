Winter weather could influence one of the biggest rivalries in college football at Ohio State vs Michigan game

ANN ARBOR, Mich – One of the biggest football games of the year kicks off in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, with some winter weather on the way.

Known as "The Game," where the University of Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in some BIG Ten conference football action. Ohio State enters this game as the number one team in the nation, whereas Michigan is ranked 15th.

Besides this game being a key conference matchup, the winner could shake up the college football playoff bracket tremendously.

The college football playoffs take five conference winners from their respective divisions and seven outside bids. Michigan must move up to the 10th-ranked team in the nation to make the playoffs, and a win against Ohio State would boost those odds.

How will the weather affect this game?

The FOX Forecast Center predicts a medium risk of weather impacting the game (ROWI), with temperatures starting at 28 degrees and cloudy skies at kickoff. This won’t hold long, though, as a few snow showers are expected to fall around 1 pm.

ROWI forecast for Ohio State vs Michigan football game

(FOX Weather)



The timing of the storm is the key question. The sustained winds will be around 10 mph, keeping the ROWI at a high-end low at minimum, but the timing of the snow will determine whether the ROWI is at a medium or high.

That being said, the weather will affect this game, especially at quarterback, where both teams have first-year starters.

According to FOX Sports, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation in QBR, is number one in completion percentage, is fourth in passing touchdowns with 27, and is fifth in college football with 9.4 yards per passing attempt. He also passes for 275.5 yards per game.

For the Michigan Wolverines, they have true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood under center, as he looks to continue his early success after coming off a massive victory against the University of Maryland, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season, Underwood has thrown for 2,166 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Wolverines will have to do a diligent job of evenly distributing the ball both on the ground and through the air if they want to help their young QB succeed in potentially nasty weather.

Michigan has won the last four matchups against Ohio State.

If you plan on attending the game, be sure to dress warmly for strong wind gusts and snow showers in the stadium.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir will be reporting live from the game through the weekend, tracking the latest ROWI as the storm's impacts move closer.

All-time series — 120 total meetings (14th most in College Football History)

OSU - 51

Michigan - 62

Ties - 6