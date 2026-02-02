Video: Firefighters rescue man from submerged car while intense nor'easter slams North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC - Dramatic video shows the moment firefighters rescued a man from a submerged car during this weekend's nor'easter in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared video footage from a firefighter's helmet that shows the moment the rescue occurred.

During a storm that brought 11 inches of snow to the city, crews were called in to rescue a stranded driver in a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a retention pond.

The car started taking on water, so the driver climbed into the bed of the truck and waited as firefighters worked in the dark and in cold water.

The video shows crews wading through what appears to be several inches of snow before inflating a rescue boat to bring the man back to shore.

The bed of the truck was covered in snow. He told firefighters that he'd been stranded for about 45 minutes, and his feet were numb. Firefighters were eventually able to bring the man to safety.

"This is what real-time decision-making looks like. This is teamwork under pressure," the fire department said on social media.

This weekend's nor'easter ties the record for the fourth-snowiest day on record, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Other areas in North Carolina, such as the Outer Banks, saw strong wind gusts and near-blizzard conditions which resulted in several home collapses.

FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen was live in Charlotte all weekend long covering the major storm.