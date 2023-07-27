Deadly summer scorcher rages on as millions try to beat the heat from California to the Northeast

NEW YORK – Hundreds of millions of people from California to the Northeast are trying their best to stay cool as a coast-to-coast heat wave continues its deadly assault on the nation.

Record-breaking temperatures have scorched the western and southern half of the U.S. for weeks, putting a strain on power grids and has led to the deaths of dozens of people.

This week, however, hot temperatures have expanded to the east, putting millions more at risk of experiencing heat-related injuries.

America on heat alert

Heat alerts in effect across the U.S. on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

More than 151 million people across the country are under some kind of heat alert Thursday, ranging from Heat Advisories to Excessive Heat Warnings. That includes New York City, which hasn’t been under an Excessive Heat Warning since August 2021. Heat index readings could reach 106 in the Big Apple.

Excessive Heat Warnings aren’t only confined to the Northeast, however. They’re also in effect across portions of the Midwest and Plains, including Minneapolis and St. Louis where "feels like" temperatures will climb over 105 in Minneapolis – and up to 114 degree heat index around St. Louis.

Phoenix and Palm Springs, California, are also under an Excessive Heat Warning as dangerous temperatures refuse to let up in the western U.S.

Phoenix is expected to reach around 115 degrees Thursday, breaking the 110-degree mark again as they've done every day so far in July, extending their record to 28 consecutive days.

Also no surprise, several cities in Texas, including El Paso, Amarillo and Dallas are, expected to be at or above 100 degrees.

In the Midwest, Kansas City could come close to reaching 100 degrees while temperatures in the upper 90s will be felt from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic and up the Interstate 95 corridor through the Northeast and New England.

When you add in the humidity, the feels-like temperatures will reach well above 100 degrees across the eastern half of the country.

Northeast faces heat wave, severe weather Thursday

It's going to be a 1-2 punch along the I-95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and New England on Thursday as dangerous temperatures bake the region, setting the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region during the afternoon.

Temperatures up and down the East Coast will range from the 90s to near or at 100 degrees on Thursday. High humidity levels will make it feel much worse, with feels-like temperatures well above 100 degrees.

Heat alerts stretch through the heart of the Northeast I-95 corridor and into New England, with Excessive Heat Warnings in place from the New York City metro south through New Jersey and into the Philadelphia area.

Excessive Heat Watches are in place from Maryland through Washington and into the Carolinas.

Washington's forecast high temperature is expected to reach the upper 90s, but it will feel like it's near 105 degrees.

Farther north, New York City should remain in the mid-90s during the day, but with a feels-like temperature of around 103 degrees, it will feel downright brutal.

Boston, too, will feel the heat. The city has a forecast high in the low 90s, but it will feel like it's near 100 degrees during the day.

Heat alerts in effect in the Northeast on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

As temperatures rise, conditions could become dangerous if proper precautions aren't taken to prevent illnesses such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Cooling centers have been opened in cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston to help those without ways to stay cool.

Outdoor activities have also been canceled in many areas and instead have told people to stay indoors to stay safe.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a Heat Emergency in the city due to the extreme temperatures.

Midwest feels-like temperatures approach 110 degrees

Heat alerts in effect in the Midwest on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The Midwest has also been experiencing extreme heat for the past several days, and heat alerts there will remain in effect through at least Friday.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Minneapolis area, as well as for portions of southeastern Iowa, eastern Missouri and most of Illinois. They've also been posted for areas of northern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska.

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday across the region will be in the mid- to upper 90s and around 100 degrees. But feels-like temperatures will be much higher and could approach 110-115 degrees in some areas.

St. Louis, which is included in the Excessive Heat Warning, is being warned that feels-like temperatures could reach around 115 degrees and residents are being urged to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of fluids.

Several have died from heat-related causes already this summer

The extreme heat has claimed several lives this summer, including at least two people inside Death Valley National Park in California. In Phoenix's Maricopa County, Arizona, officials said at least 25 deaths have been reported since the start of the summer. Of those, 18 have been caused by the heat and seven were categorized as "heat-related."

Earlier this month, a 10-month-old was left alone in a hot car in Florida and died. This year 14 people have died in hot cars, 6 were in Florida.