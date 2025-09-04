Tropical Storm Lorena's moisture plume screams into Desert Southwest, Texas

EL PASO, Texas - An active Pacific basin is sending deep tropical moisture into Mexico and parts of the southwestern United States, creating a heightened risk of flash flooding through the weekend.

The remnants of Hurricane Lorena, which is unraveling without making landfall in either Mexico or the United States, is sending a plume of tropical moisture northeast and eastward, in the general direction of southern Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Forecast models have generally shown an inch or two of rain tied with the storm system, with other synoptic features such as fronts and the Southwest's annual monsoon triggering additional accumulations.

National Weather Service offices have already issued Flash Flood Watches stretching from Southern California through Arizona and New Mexico, which might be expanded into Texas as the systems responsible for the precipitation converge over the Lone Star State.

Repeated downpours can quickly overwhelm creeks and urban drainage systems, leading to dangerous flash flooding.

Expected rainfall.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a significant chunk of Texas for flooding during the late Sunday into Monday time period.

The region has been placed the region in Level 3 out of 4 on the agency’s excessive rainfall outlook, signaling a likelihood of flash flooding.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall southwest of where deadly flooding struck in July, killing at least 135 in the Texas Hill Country.

According to NWS forecasters, it takes only six inches of fast-moving water to knock an adult off their feet and a foot of water can be enough to carry away most vehicles.

Flood alerts

Flash flooding can be intensified in regions where drought has hardened the soil or where infrastructure and pavement limits natural absorption of water.

While rainfall is often welcome news in drought areas, the combination of tropical moisture and seasonal wet weather can result in seeing too much rain too quickly.