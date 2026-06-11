Tropical moisture to fuel severe storms over Central, Southern US with heavy rain triggering flood threats

A more active weather pattern is set to return to the central and southern U.S. this weekend. This will all kick off with the potential for severe weather on Saturday and lead into the beginning of next week, all fueled by a surge of tropical moisture.

POWERFUL MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER BLITZ TARGETS 130M ACROSS MIDWEST, NORTHEAST WITH STRONG WINDS, DAMAGING HAIL

This threat follows days of life-threatening flash flooding that tore through the region, inundating homes and structures, and triggering multiple water rescues.

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SEE IT: DAYS OF TORRENTIAL RAIN DRENCH CENTRAL, SOUTHERN US, TRIGGERING FLASH FLOODS AND WATER RESCUE

The active pattern will also once again place some of the same areas currently in the risk zone for more damaging winds, large hail and a few possible tornadoes across portions of the Midwest.

By Saturday afternoon, an area of low pressure will begin to move out of the Rockies and intensify as it moves into the Central Plains.

Extending from this area of low pressure will be a cold front draped from Kansas through Texas, along with a warm front stretching north into the Great Lakes.

Weekend storm setup

(FOX Weather)



In the warm sector, south of the warm front, hot temperatures accompanied by high humidity, will increase instability while the low-pressure system and its accompanying fronts move east.

As a result, storms will begin to develop during the afternoon and persist into the overnight hours.

OVER 400K RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER IN THE MIDWEST AFTER DESTRUCTIVE DERECHO SLAMMED THE REGION

For this reason, a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk is already in place for Saturday, including Kansas City, Omaha, and Quincy, Illinois.

The FOX Firecast Center said severe storms that do develop will likely produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Severe weather threat Saturday

(FOX Weather)



As this area of low pressure moves toward the Northeast, the trailing cold front will slow down, extending from the Great Lakes into northern Texas by Sunday and Monday.

SUMMER HEAT, APPROACHING COLD FRONT FUEL INCREASED MULTIDAY SEVERE STORM THREAT IN THE NORTHEAST

South of this front, strong southerly flow will pull Gulf moisture into the South that was previously associated with the area of interest in the Bay of Campeche.

Due to the increased tropical moisture and instability, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through the end of the weekend and into next week.

14 SAVED FROM FLOODED ALABAMA CAVES DURING FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY

This has prompted a Level 2 out 4 flash flood risk is in place for both Saturday and Sunday across Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Rain forecast across the South Saturday through Tuesday

(FOX Weather)



Through early next week, widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible from Texas through Tennessee, with localized amounts of about 5 inches or more.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With outlooks showing this front stalling, producing multiple rounds of rain continuing into the middle of next week, the risk of flash flooding will likely persist and may expand, the FOX Forecast Center said.