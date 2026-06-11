Widespread destruction: Tornadoes cause catastrophic damage in Illinois and Indiana communities

STREATON, Illinois — Serious damage has been reported across the Midwest after destructive storms slammed the area, causing numerous tornadoes that devastated communities in Illinois and Indiana.

Debris balls on radar appeared to indicate rotation in several towns across Illinois, including Streator, St. John, Hobart, Merrillville, Hebron, Boone/Kouts and the Wabash/Largo area.

Severe storms moved through Chicago and other parts of the Midwest, causing damage from tornadoes and strong winds on Thursday night.

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Law enforcement in Streaton, Illinois, said heavy damage has been reported in the city.

City officials said crews are working in areas affected by the tornado, and they're asking residents to avoid traveling to impacted neighborhoods unless they live in the area or have a legitimate need to be there.

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Areas with storm damage will remain closed overnight and will be secured by police until 8 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said residents returning to these areas should be prepared to provide identification and check in with law enforcement before entering.

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The elementary school district posted on social media saying some of their staff and families are among those impacted, and they're working closely with them to offer support.

"Streator is an incredibly strong, close-knit community, and we are confident that we will all come together to help our neighbors through this," the school district said.

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Extensive damage has also been reported across the town of Merrillville, Indiana, due to Thursday night's storm.

The town said there are road closures throughout Merrillville due to downed trees and power lines.

Officials have established a command center, and multiple agencies are assisting as first responders search and assess the damage.

Town officials are asking people to stay clear of any fallen utility lines or damaged utility poles, as these pose a serious safety risk.

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Fire officials in Hobart, Indiana, said the city experienced significant impacts from the storm, including power outages, downed power lines, fallen trees, flooded roadways and road closures throughout the city.

The city has opened a storm recovery shelter for those impacted.

The storms were part of an ongoing severe weather outbreak that delivered a 350-mile derecho which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people Wednesday.

Numerous confirmed tornadoes were reported across central and northern Illinois on Thursday. That includes a Tornado Emergency that was issued around 5:11 p.m. CT for Washburn, Illinois, as a dangerous tornado was reported on the ground.

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The tornado that caused significant damage in Streator came from the same cell, which was tagged a confirmed tornado.

A third confirmed tornado near Hobard, Indiana, was marked a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS), and had a large debris signature on radar.