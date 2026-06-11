Man killed by falling tree in Des Moines, Iowa, during severe weather outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa — The ongoing severe weather outbreak across the Midwest turned deadly early Thursday when emergency officials said a tree fell on a man in Des Moines, Iowa, during a severe thunderstorm.

RARE LEVEL 4/5 SEVERE WEATHER THREAT ISSUED OVER CHICAGO, MIDWEST FOR WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS, TORNADOES

The Polk County Emergency Management Agency said the Des Moines Police Department and the county medical examiner's office are investigating. The victim has not been identified,

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a top wind gust of 54 mph was recorded in the area on Thursday morning.

The emergency management agency reported numerous downed trees across the county in addition to localized flash flooding. Roughly 7,000 customers were without power in the Des Moines metro area at the height of storms Thursday morning.

Northern parts of Polk County were under a Tornado Warning.

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Video from Van Wert, 60 miles south of Des Moines, showed thunderstorms producing quarter-sized hail.

Thursday marked Iowa's third consecutive day of severe weather, one day after a 350-mile derecho began near Waterloo.

Check back for updates on this developing story.