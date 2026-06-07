Downpours to drench millions in the South and Central US amid growing flood threat

Millions of Americans are under a Flood Watch as heavy downpours continue to pound the South and Central U.S., leaving roads swamped and prompting emergency rescues.

NORTHERN PLAINS BRACE FOR EXPLOSIVE STORMS AS SEVERE THREATS INCREASE WITH DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL

As a persistent southerly flow taps into the Gulf of Mexico, an abundance of rain and moisture will continue through the beginning of the week, keeping the flood risk ongoing.

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Overall, the weather pattern is dominated by a large upper-level area of low pressure slowly migrating to the east.

As this mid-level low rotates counterclockwise, southerly winds will draw deep tropical moisture straight out of the Gulf of Mexico, fueling heavy inland downpours.

Precipitation overview across the South.

(FOX Weather)



Combined with daytime instability, this setup will support multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through early next week, with the heaviest rainfall occurring closest to the low-pressure center.

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This has prompted Flood Watches extending across portions of the Plains, including large metro areas like Dallas and Oklahoma City.

Top rain totals across the South since last Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



On Sunday, the FOX Forecast Center said the greatest flood risk sits in the Missouri Valley and parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, where a Level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall is in place.

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Due to heavily saturated ground from recent rain, flash flooding will become increasingly likely with repeated rounds of storms.

Further to the south, scattered showers and storms will continue across portions of the region, with a Level 1 risk blanketing the broader area.

With rich, deep tropical moisture in place, any individual storm could produce localized flash flooding.

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By Monday and Tuesday, the upper-level low will gradually weaken as it moves into the Midwest.

At the same time, a series of low pressure systems crossing the Plains and Upper Midwest will maintain the threat of showers and thunderstorms across much of the Mississippi Valley and Upper Great Lakes.

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These systems will continue drawing upon Gulf moisture, increasing the potential for high rainfall rates.

Flash flood threat across the Midwest and South Sunday through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



As a result, a Level 2 out of 4 for flash flooding exists on Monday, stretching across parts of the Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, including cities such as Nashville and St. Louis.

In total, widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected from Texas to Indiana through Tuesday.

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However, localized amounts exceeding 3 inches will be possible where storms repeatedly track over the same areas. Fortunately, much of this rainfall will be highly beneficial for regions still experiencing drought, particularly across Arkansas and Tennessee.

Stay tuned to FOX Weather for the latest updates on the ongoing flood risks.