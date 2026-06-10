First area to watch designated in the Gulf for 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated the first area to watch for tropical development of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure could form in the Bay of Campeche in the southern part of the Gulf within the next week.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

The NHC is currently giving this area low odds of developing over the next seven days, as it will have to contend with hostile conditions including wind shear and dry air ongoing across the Gulf.

WHAT IS AN INVEST?

Tropical moisture is expected to surge into this part of the Gulf from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristina, which is currently churning off the coast of El Salvador in the Eastern Pacific.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Check back for updates on this developing story.