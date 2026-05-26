Tropical downpours trigger flash flood threat in drought-stricken Florida days before hurricane season kickoff

Much-needed tropical downpours are headed towards Florida as a historic drought continues to plague the Sunshine State.

The FOX Forecast Center has been tracking this activity for over a week as we rapidly approach the start of the 2026 hurricane season.

EL NIÑO COULD MEAN MORE TROPICAL ACTIVITY FOR THE WESTERN PACIFIC

Initially, tropical activity was forecast to begin in early June. However, updated tracking shows a surge of tropical moisture aimed over the region, bringing potential drought relief by late week.

Tropical downpours overview.

(FOX Weather)



Florida is possibly looking at a long-duration heavy rain event and, combined with heavy rainfall rates, portions of the state are under a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

LOOK OUT: POWERFUL WINDS SEND BOUNCE HOUSE TUMBLING THROUGH YARD AND INTO SUV IN FLORIDA

That said, Florida is currently enduring its most widespread and severe drought since 2012, with rainfall deficits running an astonishing 20 to 30 inches below normal along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Florida drought monitor.

(FOX Weather)



Starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend, a surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic will move back into the region as a stationary front slowly sags southward across portions of the Southeast.

Into the weekend, a firehose of Caribbean moisture will be pulled northward directly over the state, unleashing rain at potentially high rates.

This has prompted a Level 1 flash flood risk in place across parts of southeast Florida, including Miami and West Palm Beach.

Multi-day flash flood outlook.

(FOX Weather)



Now looking longer term into early June, this front is forecast to slowly shift as high pressure builds in from the north. With deep tropical moisture continuing to pool across the Gulf of America, additional rounds of heavy rain may develop along a cold front draped across northern Florida.

DOWNPOURS TURN DEADLY AS RENEWED FLOOD RISK CONTINUES IN THE SOUTH DUE TO ATMOSPHERIC FIREHOSE

"From now through the beginning of June, areas across Central and Southern Florida could see several inches of rain, with lighter but still beneficial totals extending into the Panhandle," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Rain outlook across Florida Thursday through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



As strong wind shear is expected in early June, any low-pressure system that attempts to develop near this front will likely remain disorganized, minimizing the threat for a classified tropical system and keeping the focus instead on a long-duration and beneficial rainfall event.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

So for Florida, the official start of hurricane season may not bring a named storm, but it could bring exactly what the state needs most.

Stick with FOX Weather as we continue to monitor any trends and developments leading up to the start of the 2026 hurricane season.