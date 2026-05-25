Look out: Powerful winds send bounce house tumbling through yard and into SUV in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Residents in the Sunshine State had a tough time enjoying the holiday weekend due to heavy rain and intense winds.

But some people encountered quite the surprise when a massive bounce house came flying across their yard and into a car over the weekend.

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South Florida was slammed by nasty weather this weekend, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds, dampening any chance of an early Memorial Day celebration.

As if the storm conditions weren't enough, the intense winds were able to pick up and blow a large bounce house through a yard in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Sunday.

In an instant, the tropical-themed bounce house is thrust through the property, completely flips over and slams into a red SUV, knocking out the back left tail light before continuing on its sporadic journey.

This is a prime example of how severe the weather conditions are in Florida, especially as summer inches closer, bringing the threat of tropical storms and hurricanes.

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According to the National Weather Service, the area received just over half an inch of rain on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching 38 mph.

The winds were able to pick up the large bounce house with ease, sending it flying through the air.

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Thankfully, residents in the region had much nicer conditions for Memorial Day, with sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees — ideal conditions to spend time outdoors and celebrate the holiday.