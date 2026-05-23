Beneficial rain to ease historic drought conditions across the Southeast this week

Several states that are currently experiencing a historic dry year will get some relief with rainfall in the forecast next week.

Across the Southeast, one of the worst droughts in years is unfolding, with the most severe conditions centered across Arkansas, southern Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

This graphic shows current drought conditions in the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



A handful of damaging wildfires have been reported in the past few months, including a few separate blazes in the Florida Everglades.

FIREFIGHTERS GAIN GROUND ON WILDFIRES THAT CHARRED THOUSANDS OF ACRES, FORCED EVACUATIONS ACROSS THE US

Arkansas currently has 100% of the state under some level of drought, with 63% experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

Georgia is also entirely under drought conditions, with 78% of the state experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.

This graphic shows rain still to come in the Southeast this week.

(FOX Weather)



So far this year, more than a dozen locations across the region are experiencing one of their 10 driest starts to a year on record. This includes major cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando.

MILLIONS ACROSS SOUTH FACE FLASH FLOOD THREAT AS ROUNDS OF STORMS TARGET REGION THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Here is a breakdown of some of the most significant precipitation departures year-to-date, according to the FOX Forecast Center:

Savannah, GA: -9.77" (driest on record)

Gainesville, FL: -9.09" (driest on record)

Raleigh, NC: -8.15" (driest on record)

Charleston, SC: -8.09" (driest on record)

Orlando, FL: -6.91" (4th driest on record)

Atlanta, GA: -7.72" (9th driest on record)

As the storm pattern across the South shifts eastward, heavy rain will move into many of these areas and is expected to persist through much of the week.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Periods of downpours and thunderstorms will push through the region as deep Atlantic and Gulf moisture is drawn inland by a large area of high pressure positioned far from the East Coast.

From now through Friday, a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible from Mississippi through Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas. Localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches or more are possible in inland locations.

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Portions of the Florida panhandle will see some rain, but are once again expected to miss out on the highest totals. 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the panhandle through Friday.

But will this end the drought in the Southeast? The answer is, unfortunately no.

THESE EVERYDAY COMMODITIES MAY COST YOU MORE AS SEVERE DROUGHT TRICKLES DOWN TO CONSUMERS

Portions of Arkansas need nearly 13 to 20 inches of rain in just one month to eliminate the drought, and similar deficits exist across much of the region.

This graphic shows how much rain it will take to end the drought in the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



Fortunately, longer-range outlooks for June keep the Southeast and portions of Florida above average for precipitation.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: HINTS OF TROPICAL TROUBLE POSSIBLE FOR FIRST WEEKS OF HURRICANE SEASON

The ongoing rainy pattern and upcoming hurricane season will likely allow for gradual improvement of drought conditions.