Tropical Depression 5-E forms in Eastern Pacific; could soon become Tropical Storm Erick

Tropical Depression Five-E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, just off the shores of southern Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds below 39 mph. Once a tropical depression forms, the NHC gives it a number based on its order of formation in the hurricane season and a suffix corresponding to the Atlantic and the Eastern and Central Pacific basins. The "E" indicates the depression's location.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Depression Five-E in the Eastern Pacific.

The NHC has recorded maximum wind gusts of 35 mph within Five-E.

Five-E has a high likelihood of becoming Tropical Storm Erick later on Tuesday morning, and a hurricane on Wednesday. Regardless of development, forecasters say this system of thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to Central America and southeastern Mexico this week.

This graphic shows tropical alerts in effect for Tropical Depression Five-E.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued in Mexico from Bahia De Huatulco to Punta Maldonado.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued from Salina Cruz to Bahia De Huatulco.

Future Erick could be first named storm of 2025 to make landfall in either Eastern Pacific, Atlantic

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Five-E.

If and when Five-E becomes Erick, it would be the fifth named storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this season.

While future Erick's track is uncertain, the FOX Forecast Center expects that landfall will likely happen in Mexico, where 3-5 inches of rain is expected to fall. Localized pockets of up to 8 inches of rain are possible.

This graphic shows expected rainfall over Mexico and Central America through Friday, June 20, 2025.

Future Erick's impacts could be felt as far north as Texas

Some computer forecast models suggest that the deep tropical moisture from this system could drift north and reach parts of extreme South Texas later in the week.