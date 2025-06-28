Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Mexican coastline ahead of a strengthening cyclone in the Bay of Campeche

TAMPICO, Mexico - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Mexico’s Gulf Coast as Tropical Depression 2 in the Bay of Campeche shows increasing signs of organization and potential intensification, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area of low pressure, originally designated as Invest 91L, is located just off the Mexican coastline, a region notorious for its quick spin-ups of tropical depressions and tropical storms.

Based on satellite data and information from Hurricane Hunters, the tropical depression could increase enough in organization to become a named tropical storm before making landfall along the Mexican coastline during the next 72 hours.

The next named storm will be "Barry," which, during a typical season, forms around July 17.

While the system has not yet been officially named, tropical storm-force winds, rough surf and heavy rainfall are anticipated along parts of Mexico’s southeastern coastline.

Tracking the tropics

Heavy rainfall associated with the system has already affected parts of Central America, with widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms.

The persistent rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides, but for most, the precipitation will be welcome news as there are quite a few areas dealing with drought conditions.

The system’s proximity to land is expected to limit the window for significant intensification to just 24 hours.

Residents along Mexico’s Gulf Coast, especially in the states of Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche, are urged to monitor the forecast for updates.

Most of the hazardous weather is expected to remain well south of Texas, but the tropical cyclone could occasionally produce a few scattered showers for areas around Brownsville and South Padre Island.

Rainfall forecast

Tropical Depression Two is the latest in a series of weak cyclones in the Atlantic basin that has drawn the attention of forecasters.

So far, the basin has accumulated an Accumulated Cyclone Energy value of just 0.2 units since June 1.

ACE is a metric used by forecasters to quantify the strength and duration of tropical cyclones, with greater values indicating stronger, longer-lasting systems.

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, the 2025 ACE value is more than 90% below average for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America.