Tropical Depression 2 nears eastern Mexico as officials warn of life-threatening flooding, mudslides

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of Mexico after Tropical Depression Two formed in the Bay of Campeche over the weekend.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified with numbers and not names.

Tracking Tropical Depression Two.

Tropical Depression Two is located about 50 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and is moving off to the west-northwest at 9 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

This graphic shows alerts in effect for Tropical Depression Two.

Tropical Depression Two has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with some higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said some slight additional strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast of eastern Mexico.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Two.

Based on satellite data and information from Hurricane Hunters, the tropical depression could increase enough in organization to become a named tropical storm before making landfall along the Mexican coastline during the next 72 hours.

The next named storm will be "Barry," which, during a typical season, forms around July 17.

Heavy rainfall associated with the system has already affected parts of Central America, with widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms.

The persistent rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides, but for most, the precipitation will be welcome news as there are quite a few areas dealing with drought conditions.