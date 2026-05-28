Spring severe weather season sees fewest number of tornado deaths in 5 years

The spring severe weather season is over, and while impactful, the number of deaths caused by a tornado was lower this year than in the past half decade.

According to data from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there were 12 tornado deaths in 2026 from January to May.

For example, by June 1, 2025, there were at least 61 deaths caused by tornadoes.

This year, the majority of fatalities happened on the first five days of March, with only one in April.

"When you look back through the data, there have been plenty of busier years," SPC Warning Coordination Meteorologist Evan Bentley said. "Generally, every three or four years or so we end up with a lot quieter May."

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Bentley said, on average over the last 10 years, there were 37 fatalities from January to May.

According to SPC data, nine of the fatalities happened in a manufactured home, two were in a vehicle and one was in a house.

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He said this isn't necessarily unusual, with most tornado fatalities occurring when people are out in the open or not in a secure structure.

It's very rare to be surprised by a severe weather outbreak, as predictability has increased over the years, Bentley said.

But awareness is increasing more and more as time goes on.

Looking back at May's severe weather

May was unusually quiet with severe weather, with no fatalities reported.

"That is exceptionally rare," said Bentley. "The last time that happened was in 2021."

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Bentley said this May, the weather pattern just wasn't favorable for tornado formation.

Nationwide in May, there were only 2 EF-3 tornadoes and 1 EF-2 tornado.

Statistically, tornadoes EF-3 or greater are the most likely to cause fatalities. Bentley said about 80% of tornado deaths happen during an EF-3 tornado or stronger.

He said this happens every few years, when certain years are quiet for tornadic activity.

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Though May was quieter, especially for states like Oklahoma, which usually see significant severe weather from March to May, early spring was very active.

In March and April, Oklahoma, the heart of Tornado Alley, reported 34 tornadoes total.

"The fourth-most of anywhere in the United States," Bentley said. "That's actually a little bit earlier in the season than is typical for the state."

What will the forecast hold for June?

As we move into June, the weather pattern won't necessarily be quieter, it's still very active, but significant tornadic activity may not occur, he said.

May to June Severe chances

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather in June can stretch across a much larger area from Texas all the way north into the Upper Midwest and northern Plains and to the East Coast all on the same day.

"It's less intense, usually on the impact scale, most days, on the tornado threat, but the number of people that see severe storms actually is much greater in June and July," Bentley said.

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Mid-June severe weather set up

(FOX Weather)



He noted that June is typically the month for peak severe weather reports to the SPC.

So far, it's looking like June will fall about average in terms of severe weather threats.

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Mid-June is likely to feature a severe weather threat in the traditional areas more northward, throughout the northern Plains and into the Upper Midwest.