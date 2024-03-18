Thunderstorms move across Florida on Monday ahead of big temperature drop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will track across Florida on Monday ahead of an incoming cold front that will drop temperatures across the Sunshine State.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather on Monday from St. Petersburg to Tampa and Orlando to Port St. Lucie. The primary concerns on Monday will be large hail and damaging wind gusts near 60 mph.

The same system that brought heavy rain to Texas and the rest of the Gulf Coast states over St. Patrick's Day weekend continues its journey east on Monday. Strong thunderstorms began moving off the Gulf of Mexico into North and Central Florida on Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and possible hail to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Before noon, storms will slide across much of the central Florida Peninsula into the Orlando and Melbourne areas.

While the primary concerns will be wind, hail and lightning, the possibility of a brief tornado can't be ruled out. If a tornado does form, the FOX Forecast Center said it could be along the sea breeze boundary set up along Interstate 95 east of Orlando.

GOLF JOINS LIGHTNING’S ‘DEADLY DOZEN’ LIST

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, gusty winds between 45 and 55 mph, with a chance of 60-mph gusts, are possible for east-central Florida. Downpours, quarter-sized hail and frequent lightning are expected to continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

The severe storm threat should peak by early to mid-afternoon and diminish by Monday evening as the cold front passes over Florida.

Cooler temperatures by Tuesday with more rain incoming

Florida will wake up to a refreshing break from the recent heat by Tuesday morning. Cool, dry air will drop temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Tampa and Orlando.

Spring breakers in Miami Beach have experienced highs near 90 degrees this week. By Tuesday, a high of 74 will be a welcome change.

FREEZE WARNINGS COVER 11 STATES FROM TEXAS TO NORTH CAROLINA AS WINTER HANGS ON INTO START OF SPRING

In North Florida, overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s, with a 64-degree high forecast for Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Later this week, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking the stormy weather to return to Florida as a strengthening low-pressure system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, the primary impact will be heavy rain, likely beginning Friday. The FOX Forecast Center will have more details later this week as the forecast comes together.