Three major cities along the I-95 corridor could get pounded with 20+ inches of snow from historic nor'easter

A historic blizzard is charging along the I-95 corridor, threatening to dump more than 20 inches of snow on three major cities as the nor’easter is expected to bomb out off the East Coast.

New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia are directly in the storm’s bull’s-eye, bracing for crippling snowfall, near-whiteout conditions, life-threatening travel and likely widespread power outages.

All three of these cities are not only under Blizzard Warnings, but the Winter Storm Severity Index has also placed them in the Extreme impact category.

Winter weather Alerts through Monday

Both New York City and Philadelphia haven’t been under a Blizzard Warning in nearly a decade and Boston since Jan. 29, 2022, just highlighting the intensity of the storm's impacts.

The last time New York City saw snow to this measure was in January 2016, with a whopping 27.3 inches, and Philadelphia saw 22.4 inches.

On the other hand, Boston had just recovered from nearly 2 feet of snow in January when a massive cross-country storm tore through the area.

The FOX Forecast Center said that this could be one of the top 10 biggest storms for cities along the I-95 corridor and has the potential to shut down these major cities, with winds possibly reaching 70 mph in Boston and up to 50 mph and 60 mph in Philadelphia and New York, respectively.

As the sun sets, extremely heavy snow is expected, falling at 1–2 inches per hour, with some spots in Philadelphia and New York seeing 3–4 inches per hour.

Snow outlook through Monday

Boston could see 1–3 inches per hour by Monday morning, with total snowfall for these cities forecast between 18 and 24 inches.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined FOX Weather this morning stating, "Staying home means you are staying safe," as the city is under a State of Emergency, with NYC Emergency Management issuing a Hazardous Travel Advisory for Sunday and Monday.

All New York City public schools are canceled for Monday, including remote learning. The city has also announced a travel ban starting Sunday night at 9 p.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning people to take this storm seriously and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has put a snow emergency and parking ban on the city starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday and once the snow emergency goes into effect, vehicles parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed, also urging everyone to stay off the roads, keep warm and stay safe.

All Boston public schools have been canceled for Monday ahead of the storm threat.

The storm is expected to peak overnight into Monday and, when it's all said and done, multiple cities could be looking at a top 10 or top 5 snowstorm.