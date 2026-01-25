Search
Northeast slammed by biggest snowstorm in years as major cities see whiteout conditions snarling travel

Parts of New England, including Boston, could approach 2 feet of snow.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Winter Storm Warnings are up as Boston is expected to see snow accumulations in the double digits from this massive storm slamming the Northeast. FOX News Correspondent Brian Llenas is live from the city, where snow fall rates could reach 1-3 inches per hour over the next few hours.

NEW YORK – It has been a decade since a foot or more of snow fell in cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, and five years since New York City saw more than a foot. Those streaks will be put in jeopardy by this weekend's historic storm.

LIVE UPDATES: DEADLY WINTER STORM BLASTS AMERICA WITH CATASTROPHIC ICE, EXTREME SNOW

Snow blasted into the region Sunday morning and is expected to be a potent final blow to a massive winter storm that is expected to carve a 2,300-mile path through Monday afternoon.

Parts of New England, including Boston, could approach 2 feet of snow. 

SOUTH ENCASED IN ICE AS WINTER STORM TURNS DEADLY, MORE THAN 1M POWER OUTAGES REPORTED ACROSS REGION

Winter Storm Warnings cover the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

Snow rates of 2 inches per hour were recorded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Meanwhile, New York's LaGuardia Airport is closed to all air traffic until 8 p.m. ET Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM BLASTS 245M: SNOW SLAMS NORTHEAST, AS ICE CRIPPLES SOUTH WITH SKYROCKETING POWER OUTAGES

LaGuardia is New York City's primary domestic gateway and is one of the busiest domestic airports in the country.

U.S. Data from FlightAware now shows more than 31,000 flights have been disrupted since Friday.

A Boeing 737 American Airlines passenger aircraft is parked at gate on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport in New York on January 25, 2026.

A Boeing 737 American Airlines passenger aircraft is parked at gate on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport in New York on January 25, 2026. 

((Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Sunday municipal teams were canvassing the city in an attempt to bring the homeless into warming centers.

New York City Public Schools, known for rarely declaring snow days, will shift to remote learning on Monday.

The city suspended some subway lines Sunday afternoon as snow and sleet pounded the city.

ARCTIC PLUNGE: POLAR VORTEX LOCKS IN SNOW, ICE AND LIFE-THREATENING COLD BEHIND HISTORIC CROSS-COUNTRY STORM

Across the Hudson River, New Jersey Transit suspended all its operations, including light rail, train and bus service.

Both Boston and Philadelphia announced they would close their public school systems Monday.

Snow forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Snow is expected to taper off across the Northeast through Monday morning and linger into Monday evening in New England, as the sprawling winter storm moves farther off the East Coast.

