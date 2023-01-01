The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, January 1, 2023. Happy New Year!
Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Severe weather outbreak expected to start Monday
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe weather on Monday in parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley starting on Monday.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all likely as the storm system moves through the region.
Things to know:
- Watch vs. Warning: Here are the differences between these weather terms that could save your life
- How you should prepare for a tornado
- The 5-point severe thunderstorm risk category scale explained
Atmospheric river slams California
It was a wet end to 2022 and a soggy start to 2023 as another significant atmospheric river event drenches California bringing flooding, mudslides and heavy mountain snow.
Flooding was reported throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, and several communities opened sandbag locations for residents to take action against rising creeks and streams.
Things to know:
- 7 facts you should know about flash floods
- Plan, prepare, protect: How to best cover your property against floods
- How floodwater can make you very sick
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area leads to flooding threat
As temperatures rise in the Buffalo area more than a week after a deadly and historic blizzard, flooding is a growing concern as the frozen precipitation melts and finds its way into nearby lakes and streams.
Some areas saw more than 4 feet of snow, and the blizzard is now blamed for the deaths of more than three dozen residents.
Things to know:
- 'A gut punch': Buffalo residents recall stories of survival as blizzard recovery reaches new milestone
- These factors combined to make the deadly holiday blizzard in New York a catastrophe
- Drone captures incredible views of thundersnow over buffalo skyline amid historic snowstorm
Bonus reads
- School' vandal' praised as hero for saving several from freezing in buffalo blizzard
- Watch out for these astronomical events in 2023
Do you still need a weather fix? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app, and watch FOX Weather wherever you go with the FOX Weather app, foxweather.com/live or you favorite streaming service.