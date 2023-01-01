The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, January 1, 2023. Happy New Year!

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather outbreak expected to start Monday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe weather on Monday in parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley starting on Monday.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all likely as the storm system moves through the region.

Atmospheric river slams California

It was a wet end to 2022 and a soggy start to 2023 as another significant atmospheric river event drenches California bringing flooding, mudslides and heavy mountain snow.

Flooding was reported throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, and several communities opened sandbag locations for residents to take action against rising creeks and streams.

Historic snowfall in Buffalo area leads to flooding threat

As temperatures rise in the Buffalo area more than a week after a deadly and historic blizzard, flooding is a growing concern as the frozen precipitation melts and finds its way into nearby lakes and streams.

Some areas saw more than 4 feet of snow, and the blizzard is now blamed for the deaths of more than three dozen residents.

