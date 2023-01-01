Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak

Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a severe weather outbreak that is expected Monday through Wednesday as a powerful storm system moves off the Rockies and races across the South. 02:27

Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, large hail possible in the South starting Monday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a severe weather outbreak that is expected Monday through Wednesday as a powerful storm system moves off the Rockies and races across the South.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, January 1, 2023. Happy New Year!

Severe weather outbreak expected to start Monday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for dangerous weather beginning Monday in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi.

(FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe weather on Monday in parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley starting on Monday.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all likely as the storm system moves through the region.

Things to know:

Atmospheric river slams California

Northern California flooding

Flooding is seen in the Humboldt Bay area of Northern California on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

(NWS Eureka, California / NOAA)

It was a wet end to 2022 and a soggy start to 2023 as another significant atmospheric river event drenches California bringing flooding, mudslides and heavy mountain snow.

Flooding was reported throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday, and several communities opened sandbag locations for residents to take action against rising creeks and streams.

Things to know:

Historic snowfall in Buffalo area leads to flooding threat

Rivers in New York

Cazenovia Creek in Buffalo is full from ice jams and water runoff

(FOX Weather)

As temperatures rise in the Buffalo area more than a week after a deadly and historic blizzard, flooding is a growing concern as the frozen precipitation melts and finds its way into nearby lakes and streams.

Some areas saw more than 4 feet of snow, and the blizzard is now blamed for the deaths of more than three dozen residents.

Things to know:

Bonus reads

