Thanksgiving week travel forecast: Pockets of weather concern

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the Thanksgiving week weather, predicting some potential disruptions, but the majority of travelers should reach their destination unaffected by extreme weather.

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more, with peak travel days falling on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday afterward.

The holiday week is set to start with stormy conditions on the West Coast and quick-moving over the Great Lakes.

The storm system over the northern tier of the U.S. is expected to move out of the country by Tuesday, resulting in minimal accumulations, but the system over the West Coast could be a different story.

Similar to the recent atmospheric river event, the invasion of moisture along the West Coast is expected to result in heavy rain and gusty winds in the lower elevations and mountain snow.



Cities such as Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco will likely see the heaviest precipitation, though the storm’s severity is expected to be much less than the recent deadly atmospheric river event that caused tree falls and flooding.

The energy will set the stage for a cross-country event, but through at least the actual holiday it remains rather disorganized.



During the Tuesday through Thursday period, scattered pockets of precipitation are expected to make their way through the Rockies and the South but remain under severe weather criteria.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WINTER STORM WEATHER TRACKER: LIVE MAPS, AIRPORT STATUS, FLIGHT DELAYS, FORECAST AND MORE

Major hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte will see the effects of the storm system, but the timing is expected to be rather fortunate.

The worst weather in the South is expected on the least busy air travel day of the year: Thanksgiving Day itself. In 2023, only 1.5 million travelers passed through airport checkpoints, significantly fewer than the days before and after the holiday.



(FOX Weather) Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

The FOX Forecast Center expects Friday to be the most disruptive day for travel, especially along the East Coast.

Depending on the exact location of the low-pressure center will determine if the Eastern Seaboard sees just an occasional shower or if the day is a washout.

Either way, the combination of the busy traffic, gusty winds and precipitation chances will lead both to road and airport delays along the I-95 corridor.

And behind the wet weather will be a significant drop in temperatures, with some of the coldest air of the season.

MOST WEATHER-DELAYED AIRPORTS DURING HOLIDAYS

Intrusion of cold air guaranteed no matter how organized storm system becomes

An intrusion of cold air from Canada, starting on Thanksgiving Day and working its way south and eastward, is guaranteed to precede the frontal boundary.

The airmass will be the coldest of the season, with few areas east of the Rockies unaffected.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, communities in the northern Plains and near the Canadian border could see temperatures drop below zero, with even cooler wind chills.



(FOX Weather) Forecast for Friday, Nov. 29

Forecast for Friday, Nov. 29

The cold air will likely prevent Chicago from reaching above freezing and could leave New York struggling to reach the 40s, as people hit the malls and begin their travel home after Nov. 28.

Unlike previous episodes of cold air that had minimal staying power, this airmass is expected to keep temperatures chilly across most of the eastern U.S. into the first week of December.