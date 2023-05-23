Powerful storm in Texas topples trees, takes down power lines

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Storm damage was reported in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday as a storm brought powerful wind and rain to the town.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 58 mph was reported in Huntsville, which is located about 80 miles north of Houston.

Huntsville's residents have been left with signs of the storm such as trees and power lines that were toppled.

One image shows a snapped power pole hanging precariously over a blue car in front of a Subway.

Another image shows a tree that was split down its trunk, causing a large part of the trunk and branches to fall onto an apartment building.

Large potted plants in front of a store were also blown over.

Away from downtown Huntsville, storm damage was also apparent in a neighborhood.

While the severe storm threat is dissipating in eastern Texas, western parts of the state could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening into the overnight.