Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Powerful storm in Texas topples trees, takes down power lines

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 58 mph was reported in Huntsville, which is located about 80 miles north of Houston.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Storm damage is being reported in Huntsville, as a storm cell brought powerful wind and rain to town.  00:26

Powerful storm downs power lines, trees in southeast Texas

Storm damage is being reported in Huntsville, as a storm cell brought powerful wind and rain to town. 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Storm damage was reported in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday as a storm brought powerful wind and rain to the town.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 58 mph was reported in Huntsville, which is located about 80 miles north of Houston.

Huntsville's residents have been left with signs of the storm such as trees and power lines that were toppled.

  • Bent power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.
    Image 1 of 4

    Bent power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023. (Middle Regulus / Facebook)

  • Snapped power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.
    Image 2 of 4

    Snapped power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023. (Tiffany N Long / Facebook)

  • Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.
    Image 3 of 4

    Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023. (Tiffany N Long / Facebook)

  • Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.
    Image 4 of 4

    Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023. (@jarad_holliday / Twitter)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

One image shows a snapped power pole hanging precariously over a blue car in front of a Subway. 

Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

Downed power line in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

(Tiffany N Long / Facebook / FOX Weather)

Another image shows a tree that was split down its trunk, causing a large part of the trunk and branches to fall onto an apartment building.

Snapped tree in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

Snapped tree in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

(Tiffany N Long / Facebook / FOX Weather)

Large potted plants in front of a store were also blown over.

Potted plants knocked over in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

Potted plants knocked over in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

(Tiffany N Long / Facebook / FOX Weather)

Away from downtown Huntsville, storm damage was also apparent in a neighborhood. 

Snapped tree in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

Snapped tree in Huntsville, Texas on May 23, 2023.

(@jarad_holliday / Twitter / FOX Weather)

While the severe storm threat is dissipating in eastern Texas, western parts of the state could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening into the overnight.

Tags
Loading.