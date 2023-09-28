Fall takes a pause as summer heat returns to central, eastern US next week

As we approach next week, it seems like much of the U.S. will have to put a pause on the fall favorites like pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters.

Thanks to a budding strong ridge of high pressure, temperatures are set to rise significantly across the central region of the U.S. This increase in temperature will make it feel more like early August rather than early October, with temperatures soaring by 10 to 20 degrees above the average.

In the Plains, for example, that means highs into the 90s for the next several days. Kansas City will reach into the low 90s through the weekend, two weeks' past their typical last 90 degree day of the year.

Temperatures in Kansas City will reach 93 degrees Saturday.

On Monday in the Northeast, temperatures will push 80 degrees in New York City. Chicago will be another spot that's going to be looking very warm.

Temperatures in Chicago will reach 82 degrees Saturday.

However, the FOX Forecast Center has reassured us that the heat should remain below dangerous levels for now. For those that enjoy the heat, Merwin suggests soaking up these last warm days.

"I will let you know the temperatures that we're expecting for the Northeast next week, it's probably going to be our last week of warm weather," Merwin adds. "The long-term forecast is showing that it might be the last week, consistent week, of warm weather and sunshine and no rain. So do not let it pass you by."

Temperature outlook for the U.S. in October.

Autumn outlook: Above average temperatures for much of U.S.

While hot weather's days may be numbered, NOAA's long range outlook suggests it'll be a mild autumn for much of the nation.

"That doesn't mean it's going to be 90 degrees for all the country. No, that's not going to happen," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Average temperatures in places like Wisconsin, you're looking at afternoon highs in the 60s possibly. It just means that we're going to see some parts of our country that are warmer than what they typically feel in October."

The precipitation outlook also coincides with what we're expecting for fall, Merwin said, and it looks like we're in for some wet weather for the Southeast.

"So maybe a continuation of what we've seen for the state of Florida, the North Carolina region," Merwin said. "We will see how things hash out. But it looks like we are in for some stormy weather this fall if you live across the Southeast."

How warm will it get in the U.S.?

Here's a look at high temperatures forecast throughout the Lower 48 states:

Thursday

A look at forecast highs across the Lower 48 states for Thursday.

Friday

A look at forecast highs across the Lower 48 states for Friday.

Saturday

A look at forecast highs across the Lower 48 states for Saturday.

Sunday

A look at forecast highs across the Lower 48 states for Sunday.

Monday