Monster storms flood parts of California with rounds of heavy rain as extreme snow slams the Sierra Nevada

LOS ANGELES – A flood threat remains for millions across much of the California coast as another round of moisture pushes inland off the Pacific Ocean, after Monday's storms shattered daily rain records. Meanwhile, heavy snow will spread from the Northern California mountain ranges into the southern part of the Sierra, adding to California's snowpack and eventually reaching the Rockies farther east, which are in a dire snow deficit.

Flooding was reported Monday across parts of California, after 1–2 inches of rain fell across the Los Angeles Basin and 3–5 inches of rain dropped across the Coastal Range north of the Bay Area.

Urban flooding swamped parts of LA, with water rising to the mid-door panels of some sedans in the Westwood neighborhood.

Parts of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in LA's Westside were closed due to debris slides.

Los Angeles was also placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the fifth time in the past two years. According to the FOX Forecast Center, the county had gone eight years without such a warning (2016–2024).

Stockton and Modesto each set new daily rain records with 1.81 and 1.65 inches of rain respectively.

More rain is expected across the state Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected through Tuesday morning for San Francisco, while the strongest storms will reach Los Angeles Tuesday night.

A low-level flash flood threat covers the California coast from just north of the Bay Area south through San Diego, before waning heading into Wednesday morning.

A third round of less intense rain will target the state on Thursday.

West Coast rain forecast.

Meanwhile, heavy snow will spread from the Northern California mountain ranges into the southern part of the Sierra Tuesday, Wind gusts between 45-55 mph will create periods of whiteout driving conditions across the northern mountain passes.

However, these storms will be beneficial for California's snowpack and the Rockies farther west, which are in a major snow deficit.

A dip in the jet stream has opened the door for rounds of storms to bring abundant rain and snow into the West Coast, after weeks of dry weather.

Intermittent snow is expected Wednesday, staying mostly confined to higher elevations above 3,000 feet in Southern California. But those driving through the Grapevine on Interstate 5 should be aware of possible closures Wednesday night.

In Northern California, however, snow may drop below 1,000 feet, creating the chance of flurries for places like Redding, which hasn't recorded measurable snow in three years.

All told, the higher peaks of Northern Sierra could tally up to 8 feet of snow through Friday, while Lake Tahoe and the San Gabriel Mountains could see up to 4 feet of snow.

Expected snowfall.

As these storms track east, they will provide much-needed snow for the Rockies, where some snowpacks are at record lows.

Utah is seeing record-low snow levels across the state.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, current measurements show a snow-water equivalent of near 6 percent across the state, a low not seen since 1981.

Winter snow provides an essential water supply for drinking and agriculture across the west in the summer months.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on storms impacting California.