Several skiers reported missing after avalanche in Sierra Nevada during extreme weather conditions

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif.– Local California officials said several back country skiers have been reported missing following an avalanche Tuesday morning on Castle Peak mountain in the Sierra Nevada.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time, and a group of skiers was unaccounted for.

A rescue operation is underway with the Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to find the missing group of skiers.

It's unclear the exact number of people missing, with the sheriff's office saying several people were unaccounted for.

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 remain closed at the summit of Castle Peak due to a winter storm dumping feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Heavy snow and high winds have been a problem all day, with conditions continuing through much of this week.

An avalanche warning is in effect until Wednesday morning.

"Widespread areas of unstable snow and numerous avalanches are expected today," the Sierra Avalanche Center said. "Avalanches could be triggered from very low on the slope in some areas. Avalanches from above could travel down through treed terrain, often thought of as ‘safe’ during storms."

Travel in the avalanche area is not advised during such extreme conditions. The Sierra Avalanche Center said if travel can't be avoided, use extreme caution and prepare for low visibility around the mountains.

An avalanche in the region in early January left a snowmobile trapped in nearby Truckee. A search and rescue mission uncovered the snowmobile buried in snow, but he didn't survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for new updates.