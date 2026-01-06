Snowmobiler dies following avalanche in California

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A snowmobiler lost his life on Monday when an avalanche occurred in Truckee, California.

A 911 call was received by the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 2:19pm PT as a transfer call from Washoe County's 911 center. The caller reported a possible avalanche that unfolded among a group of snowmobilers, with one unaccounted for.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND WHAT TO DO IF AN AVALANCHE IS COMING AT YOU

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office was dispatched in partnership with Truckee Fire and North Truckee Fire. Additional support from an emergency helicopter was unavailable.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) team was already on an active call for a missing person's case for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, but transitioned to the avalanche based on a possible level of severity. Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue also responded.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Three SnoCats were deployed, along with three snowmobile teams and several ski teams. According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, approximately 45 emergency responders responded to the avalanche in the vicinity of Johnson Peak and Castle Peak.

The missing snowmobiler was eventually found buried under the snow for several minutes by recreationists. Despite efforts to save him, the snowmobiler did not survive.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"The scene remains active as emergency personnel work to safely extract the victim and confirm there are no other victims," says the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. "Further avalanche activity remains possible; recreationists should avoid the area."