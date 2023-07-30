Search
Triple-digit temperatures bake over 40 million Sunday as heat wave lingers in the South, Southeast this week

Heat alerts remain in effect for more than 73 million Americans from the southern Plains to the Southeast as forecast high and “feels-like" temperatures reach the triple digits.

Summer scorcher shifts south

There’s no end in sight for the heat that has been baking the southern U.S. with more than 100 million people across the region seeing above-average temperatures on Sunday.

Relief from extreme temperatures in the Northeast and New England is on the way with the arrival of a cold front expected to sweep across the region this week, but hot weather is expected to remain across the southern half of the U.S. for at least the next several days.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an area of high pressure that had been centered over the Southwest and south-central U.S. will reposition itself eastward as we get into the middle of the week, allowing temperatures in the Desert Southwest to finally ease and return to normal.

Heat Wave Hits New York

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: A citizen with a child cools off in a fountain at a park amid extreme heat on July 27, 2023 in New York City. 

High temperatures will remain above 100 degrees, but there will be minor relief compared to the deadly heat that has been baking the region for weeks.

But the brutal heat and humidity remain for millions across the southern U.S..

Heat alerts remain across the South

Heat alerts in effect in the U.S. on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
There are areas under Excessive Heat Warnings, including southern Kansas and a portion of the Florida Panhandle. Heat Advisories encompass a much wider area from Texas and the southern Plains through the Deep South, Gulf Coast and into Florida.

Dallas and Houston are included in the Heat Advisories, as are New Orleans, Orlando, and Miami.

Hot weather remains across the South

The forecast high and "feels-like" temperatures on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The end of the weekend will remain extremely hot across the southern U.S., with more than 122 million Americans expected to see temperatures above average.

High temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees will be felt from Texas into the Mississippi Valley. However, the humidity will make it feel much warmer.

The feels-like temperatures will be well above 100 degrees across the South and Southeast.

Jacksonville, Florida and Tampa will feel like it's between 105-110 degrees on Sunday.

New workweek stays hot

The forecast high and "feels-like" temperatures on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Monday starts the new workweek. However, there’s nothing new about the temperatures in the South. Heat and humidity will make it feel extremely uncomfortable, with millions of people seeing a forecast high temperatures above 100 degrees across Texas and into portions of Oklahoma and along the Gulf Coast.

The feels-like temperatures will also be well above 100 degrees, and some areas will feel like it’s above 110 degrees, like in Corpus Christi, Texas and New Orleans.

Dallas and Tulsa will also feel like it’s near 110 degrees on Monday.

Cold front ushers in severe weather, cool temperatures in the Northeast

Northeast heat wave halted as cold front ushers in cooler temperatures this week

Tens of millions of people in the Northeast and New England will be getting some much-needed relief from the heat and humidity that has backed the region for several days.

A cold front swept across the region on Saturday, leading to powerful storms from New England to the mid-Atlantic.

DC rocked by severe storms with hurricane-force winds

Severe thunderstorms packing wind gusts up to 80 mph were reported in the Washington D.C. area, and power was knocked out to more than 250,000 utility customers across the region.

Some injuries were also reported, and authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of a person in Prince William County after a tree fell onto a home. Police said in a Facebook post that the death is "possibly related to storms." 

Another cold front is expected to push into the Northeast and New England this week, and that will allow for much cooler temperatures that will bring a brief taste of fall to the region. Some areas of northern New England woke up to temperatures in the 50s on Sunday.

