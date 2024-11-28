Snow slamming Northeast as Thanksgiving winter storm wreaks havoc for travelers across US

A winter storm packing heavy snow and drenching rain is sweeping through the Northeast on Thursday, leading to last-minute travel troubles as millions of people across the U.S. gather with family and friends on Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday.

Impacts from the storm are widespread and stretch from New England and the Northeast through the mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast, where there is the potential for severe weather and possible tornadoes during the day on Thanksgiving.

Where is the heaviest snow going to fall on Thanksgiving?

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Heavy snow has been falling across the interior Northeast, and the winter weather is expected to continue into Thursday night.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the highest snowfall totals are expected in the higher terrain across interior portions of the Northeast, including the Catskills, the Poconos, the Adirondacks, and the Green and White Mountains.

As much as a foot of snow could fall on the highest peaks, while the valley areas will struggle to see snow accumulate more than an inch or two due to the warmer temperatures at the surface.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast.

This includes the Catskills, the Poconos, the Adirondacks, and the Green and White Mountains.

As much as a foot of snow could fall on the highest peaks, while the valley areas will struggle to see snow accumulate more than an inch or two due to the warmer temperatures at the surface.

The snow is going to have a big impact on holiday travel, with major highways like Interstate 90, Interstate 87, Interstate 91, and Interstate 93 all experiencing hazardous conditions during the day.

Snow totals piling up in New York, Pennsylvania

Several inches of snow has already fallen across interior portions of New York and Pennsylvania.

Knox, New York already measured 8 inches while 7 inches have been reported in Meredith.

This graphic shows snow totals in New York.

As of late Thursday morning, there had been about 6 inches of snow in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania, and about 5.5 inches in Beach Lake.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect in the Northeast.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and a majority of those will remain in effect until Friday morning.

Severe storms possible in the Southeast

To the south of the heavy snow, rain has broken out across areas of the Northeast and New England that are closer to the coast, which includes the I-95 corridor in cities like Boston, New Haven, Connecticut, New York City and into Philadelphia.

The rain has also started to move in farther south into the mid-Atlantic in cities like Baltimore and Washington, and air travel is expected to be impacted during the day at some of the nation’s busiest airports.

The Southeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic are also seeing impacts from the winter storm, but these impacts come in the form of a severe weather threat.

The FOX Forecast Center said a line of thunderstorms associated with the winter storm will develop during the day on Thursday, and some of those could turn severe.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas from New Orleans and the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast where the threat of storms is highest.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



The SPC placed more than 18 million people in a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale. The biggest threats will be thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, but there is also the chance that a tornado or two could spin up.

