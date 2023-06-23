4 people, dog rescued from sinking ship in south Florida

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and their dog on Wednesday after inclement weather severely damaged their ship near Florida's Sanibel Island.

On Wednesday night, the sailing vessel North Wind was taking on water from the weather, which included 4- to 5-foot seas and 20- to 25-mph winds, the Coast Guard said, though stronger thunderstorms were in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the ship’s sails had torn, and their rudder was broken.

They noted that a Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew rescued the North Wind crew and their dog, bringing them to Station Fort Myers Beach in south Florida with no injuries reported.

"It's really important for people to check weather reports before going out on the water during Florida's rainy season," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Marandos, Station Fort Myers Beach. "It's even more important to have working safety equipment on board such as flares and an emergency position indicating locator beacon."