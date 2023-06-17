Watch: Dog rescued after falling 300 feet from Oregon cliff

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard captured images of a German Shepherd being rescued Wednesday on Cannon Beach at Ecola State Park.

The dog was injured and trapped on the remote beach, after having fallen 300 feet from a cliff. According to the Coast Guard, the dog’s location on Cannon Beach is only accessible by rappelling down from a hiking trail.

Video of the rescue begins with a shot of the dog sitting on the rocky beach. Then, a powerful wave splashes on the beach and drenches the animal, which ends up crawling away from the water.

The video cuts back to the Coast Guard helicopter, where a rescuer is lowered down from the aircraft and into the water. He then swims through the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest to reach the dog on the beach.

The footage then showed the rescuer holding on to the German Shepherd, as they are both airlifted from the water and into the helicopter.

The animal is then reunited with her owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

"She's a strong girl!" the USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted.

Located in the northwestern corner of Oregon, Ecola State Park stretches along 9 miles of coastline and was developed under the direction of the National Park Service between 1934 and 1941, according to Oregon State Parks.