Watch: Dog rescued after falling 300 feet from Oregon cliff

The dog was injured and trapped on a secluded beach after falling 300 feet from a cliff, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video from the U.S. Coast Guard captures images of the rescue at Ecola State Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Petty Officer 2nd Diolanda Caballero / U.S. Coast Guard) 01:51

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard captured images of a German Shepherd being rescued Wednesday on Cannon Beach at Ecola State Park.

The dog was injured and trapped on the remote beach, after having fallen 300 feet from a cliff. According to the Coast Guard, the dog’s location on Cannon Beach is only accessible by rappelling down from a hiking trail.  

Video of the rescue begins with a shot of the dog sitting on the rocky beach. Then, a powerful wave splashes on the beach and drenches the animal, which ends up crawling away from the water.

The German Shepherd sits on the beach. June 14, 2023.

The German Shepherd sits on the beach. 

(Petty Officer 2nd Diolanda Caballero / U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The video cuts back to the Coast Guard helicopter, where a rescuer is lowered down from the aircraft and into the water. He then swims through the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest to reach the dog on the beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard member swims toward the injured dog on the beach. June 14, 2023.

The U.S. Coast Guard member can only be seen by his yellow helmet as he swims through choppy waters toward the injured dog on the beach.

(Petty Officer 2nd Diolanda Caballero / U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The footage then showed the rescuer holding on to the German Shepherd, as they are both airlifted from the water and into the helicopter.

The U.S. Coast Guard member holding the German Shepherd as they are airlifted into the helicopter. June 14, 2023.

The U.S. Coast Guard member holding the German Shepherd as they are airlifted into the helicopter.

(Petty Officer 2nd Diolanda Caballero / U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

The animal is then reunited with her owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

"She's a strong girl!" the USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted.

Located in the northwestern corner of Oregon, Ecola State Park stretches along 9 miles of coastline and was developed under the direction of the National Park Service between 1934 and 1941, according to Oregon State Parks.

