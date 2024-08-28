Extreme heat fueling Northeast severe weather threat on Wednesday

NEW YORK – Severe weather that has rippled across the Midwest this week is shifting to the Northeast as extreme heat fuels it all.

The FOX Forecast Center also blames a cold front for the storms that will advance toward the East Coast on Wednesday. New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are just a few of the cities at risk later in the day.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Nearly 28 million people from the Ohio Valley to the northern mid-Atlantic coast are under a Level 2 out of 5 threat on the SPC's 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns with any thunderstorms that develop.

A look at the severe storm threat for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

The FOX Forecast Center said they will also carefully monitor any slow-moving storms that also develop, as the risk for flash flooding will increase in the region due to recent rain events.

This graphic shows the Labor Day travel outlook.

As the extreme heat also shifts into the Northeast, it will be another factor in Wednesday's severe weather threat. By the afternoon, major cities will be feeling like 100-plus-degrees. Numerous record highs are forecast to fall across a half-dozen states.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for New York City, and nearly all of New Jersey will be under at least a heat advisory, with temperatures topping 90 degrees and heat indices soaring into the triple digits.

The FOX Forecast Center said the combination of abundant moisture and high heat will help drive the severe weather threat into the evening.