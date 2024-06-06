Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers nearly 20 million in mid-Atlantic including Philadelphia, Washington

RICHMOND, Va. – The FOX Forecast center is once again monitoring the potential for severe storms in the mid-Atlantic Thursday evening. But unlike Wednesday’s tornado activity that left at least 5 hurt in Maryland, the primary risks are expected to be concentrated in the east and south of major metropolitan areas such as Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

Nearly 20 million residents were within the watch area, which extended from the Virginia-North Carolina border to the Jersey Shore.

Communities such as Poolesville and Gaithersburg in Maryland, which were hard hit by tornadoes on Wednesday, were included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Fortunately, the latest round of storms did not intensify before reaching these areas.

The threat of isolated storms precedes a cold front, which is anticipated to move through the region by Friday morning.

"Unlike yesterday, there isn't as much rotational motion or wind shear along the warm front," explained FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver. "However, some storms may still generate straight-line damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. We're closely monitoring the situation."

Multiple tornadoes struck Maryland Wednesday

Wednesday saw the SPC receiving reports of over a dozen tornadoes around Baltimore and the outskirts of Washington, D.C., resulting in at least five injuries.

Downed trees, causing damage to numerous homes, were a common sight in affected neighborhoods.

"It appears we had two or three long-track tornadoes across the region," stated Jim Lee, meteorologist-in-charge for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office.

Initial surveys conducted by NWS meteorologists indicated winds of at least 100 mph affecting local communities.

The frequency of tornado reports within a short span was uncommon, according to NWS meteorologists, representing a level of activity not witnessed in decades.

Severe weather events, including tornadoes, are not unusual in the Washington and mid-Atlantic regions. Just last summer, severe thunderstorms produced widespread damage across the nation’s capital, with a broad area experiencing 80-mph winds.