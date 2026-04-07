Severe storm threat ramps up with fierce winds, soaking rains aiming at the Plains as potential flooding looms

Rounds of fierce winds topping 50 mph in some areas are sweeping across the Northern Plains, setting the stage for a shift toward severe storms and flash flooding threats across the Central Plains by midweek.

Northern high winds setup

(FOX Weather)



Main areas of impact include parts of Montana, Iowa, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Wind alerts are in effect across Montana on Tuesday, while a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk is in place for Thursday and Friday across Kansas, northern Missouri, and far western Illinois.

RECORD WARMTH KICKS OFF HOLIDAY WEEKEND, WITH RAIN LOOKING TO SOAK EASTER PLANS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS EAST

A strengthening area of low pressure is moving across southern Canada on Tuesday, triggering strong to potentially damaging winds across portions of the Northern Rockies.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued for central and western Montana, where wind gusts could reach up to 90 mph through the afternoon along I‑15, from Bozeman toward the Glacier National Park area.

Tuesday wind alerts

(FOX Weather)



Wind gusts are expected to expand late Tuesday into Wednesday morning across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

COLD FRONT FUELS WINTER’S RETURN WITH CHANCE OF SNOW ACROSS MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES AFTER NEAR-RECORD WARMTH

In Minneapolis, gusts over 45 mph are forecast as the storm system moves north of the Great Lakes.

Wind gust forecast for early morning on Wednesday

(FOX Weather)



As the system tracks into southeastern Canada, a trailing front will stall from the Great Lakes through the Central Plains.

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The FOX Forecast Center said this stall will trigger multiple rounds of moisture over the same regions, heightening the flash flood risk.

Additionally, isolated severe storms may develop across Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

Flash flood threat Thursday and Friday

(FOX Weather)



The Weather Prediction Center has maintained a Level 1 out of 4 for flash flooding through Thursday and Friday across eastern Kansas, northern Missouri, and far western Illinois, including Kansas City.

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Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected between Wednesday and Friday, with localized amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible near the Kansas City metro area.