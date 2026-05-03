Record-breaking May heat surge to scorch Pacific Northwest as heat advisories are issued

Building high pressure across the Pacific Northwest is fueling a potential heat surge from Seattle to Portland—an event rarely seen this early in May.

DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND TORNADOES POSSIBLE AS SEVERE STORMS RELOAD ACROSS MIDWEST, SOUTH TO START MAY

The surge of heat will push temperatures into the mid-90s in some locations, running 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunday's potentially record-breaking temperatures will surge from Portland to Seattle.

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This unusual warmth will push readings to near 80 degrees in Seattle and over 90 degrees in Portland.

This has prompted a heat advisory for portions of the Portland metro area where temperatures will be the warmest.

In fact, some of the urban pockets of the Rose City could top 95 degrees.

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Beyond the record highs, the heat arrives with a particular health concern.

Having this type of warmth so early in the season means most people's bodies simply are not accustomed to it yet, making heat-related illness more likely even at temperatures that might feel manageable later in summer, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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Fortunately, the heat is short-lived, as temperatures will drop closer to seasonal averages by Monday and Tuesday.