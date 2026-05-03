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Record-breaking May heat surge to scorch Pacific Northwest as heat advisories are issued

This unusual warmth will push readings to near 80 degrees in Seattle and over 90 degrees in Portland.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Building high pressure across the Pacific Northwest is fueling a potential early-season heat surge from Seattle to Portland. Temperatures in some locations could climb into the mid-90s - roughly 20 to 25 degrees above average, prompting heat advisories. Full forecast:  01:35

Record heat to sizzle Pacific Northwest in early-season surge

Building high pressure across the Pacific Northwest is fueling a potential early-season heat surge from Seattle to Portland. Temperatures in some locations could climb into the mid-90s - roughly 20 to 25 degrees above average, prompting heat advisories. Full forecast: 

Building high pressure across the Pacific Northwest is fueling a potential heat surge from Seattle to Portland—an event rarely seen this early in May.

DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND TORNADOES POSSIBLE AS SEVERE STORMS RELOAD ACROSS MIDWEST, SOUTH TO START MAY

The surge of heat will push temperatures into the mid-90s in some locations, running 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Potential record highs on Sunday.

Potential record highs on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)

Sunday's potentially record-breaking temperatures will surge from Portland to Seattle.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This unusual warmth will push readings to near 80 degrees in Seattle and over 90 degrees in Portland.

Silhouette of a man drinking water during a hot day.

(Adobe Stock)

This has prompted a heat advisory for portions of the Portland metro area where temperatures will be the warmest.

Heat alerts across the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

Heat alerts across the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)

In fact, some of the urban pockets of the Rose City could top 95 degrees.

KNOW YOUR HEAT TERMINOLOGY: EXTREME HEAT WARNING, EXTREME HEAT WATCH AND HEAT ADVISORY

Beyond the record highs, the heat arrives with a particular health concern.

Having this type of warmth so early in the season means most people's bodies simply are not accustomed to it yet, making heat-related illness more likely even at temperatures that might feel manageable later in summer, the FOX Forecast Center said.

  • Temperatures forecast in Portland over the next five days.
    Image 1 of 2

    Forecast temperatures in Portland over the next five days. (FOX Weather)

  • Temperatures forecast in Seattle over the next five days.
    Image 2 of 2

    Forecast temperatures in Seattle over the next five days. (FOX Weather)

EXTREME HEAT SAFETY: RECOGNIZING SIGNS OF HEAT ILLNESS AND HOW TO TREAT IT

Fortunately, the heat is short-lived, as temperatures will drop closer to seasonal averages by Monday and Tuesday.

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