Power outages soar across Northwest, as latest storm blasts flood-weary Washington with hurricane-force winds

SEATTLE – Powerful wind gusts knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers across Washington and Oregon early Wednesday, as the latest atmospheric river intensified over the flood-devastated Pacific Northwest.

This powerful storm is beginning to move out of the region, dropping heavy rain and renewing the threat of river flooding after rivers reached record heights last week in Washington. Meanwhile, yet another atmospheric river is forecast to arrive in this same area Thursday.

Washington Power Outages

Powerful wind gusts compounded the existing power outages caused by the ongoing flooding across Washington early Wednesday.

A 71 mph wind gust was clocked at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in the Puget Sound, and a 138 mph gale was recorded on Mount Hood, Oregon.

Early Wednesday, power outages impacted more than 350,000 customers in Washington and another 200,000 in Oregon.

Washington's Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said trees were downed on U.S. Highway 101 south of Aberdeen Wednesday morning as well as on State Route 161 south of Puyallup.

Both high winds and fallen trees closed the White Pass across the Cascade Mountains on Wednesday. WSDOT officials posted images on social media of a semi-truck that was toppled by wind gusts on U.S. 195 outside of Colton, in the southeastern part of the state near the Idaho border.

The NWS issued a rare Severe Thunderstorm Warning for that area Wednesday morning, highlighting the potential for destructive wind gusts.

High Wind Warnings are in effect across northwest and west central Washington through Wednesday morning.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Skagit River in northwestern Washington is expected to rise back into major flood stage Wednesday. While record levels are not expected, major flooding would still result in significant impacts in this already hard-hit area.

That comes after flash flooding was reported across parts of the Greater Seattle area in King County, where two levees have failed since Monday.

County officials had to rescue people from their homes in the city of Pacific early Tuesday after a levee failure allowed the White River to spill into neighborhoods.

Another levee failed Monday afternoon along the Green River in Tukwilla, some 20 miles north of the Pacific, and repairs are underway. No injures have been reported associated with either levee break.

Meanwhile, the first death associated with Washington's historic flooding was reported Tuesday when Snohomish County Sheriff's Department said a man drowned after he drove his car onto a flooded road, just south of Snohomish.

According to the state, several heavily-used roads remain inundated.

Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a news conference Tuesday that a long stretch of U.S. Highway 2, a major cross-state highway through the Cascade Mountains, is expected to remain closed for months between Skykomish and Leavenworth due to major washouts.

"There's a major, major issue on that highway," Gov. Ferguson said. He went on to say that he expects many residents and businesses will be impacted by the closure.

Nearly a dozen other state highways closed due to flooding, according to officials. WSDOT has repaired approximately 60 roads since the flooding started last week.

Gov. Ferguson said the state is already working to obtain emergency support for the 14 counties impacted by flooding and is providing $3.5 million for short-term relief.

Gov. Ferguson issued a State of Emergency last Wednesday and President Trump approved Washington's Emergency Declaration, allowing FEMA to help the state with disaster relief.

Another atmospheric river targets the Pacific Northwest Thursday

After a brief reprieve Wednesday afternoon, colder air is expected to move into the region on Thursday, allowing for heavy mountain snow and rain at lower elevations.

Flood Watches have once again been issued across Washington and Oregon, including the Seattle area, through Thursday.

A Flood Warning has been extended for the Skagit River in Mount Vernon and Concrete, Washington.

Flood Alerts.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, increased snowfall in the mountains will help limit additional flooding.

Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect across the southern Cascades through Wednesday, with over a foot of snow likely at higher elevations and Blizzard Warnings have been issued across the higher terrain of the northern Cascades as well as the Olympic Mountains.

Expected snowfall.

On Thursday, the highest risk for flooding is expected to shift south over coastal regions of Oregon before moving into Northern California by Friday.