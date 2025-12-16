One person killed after drowning on flooded road amid historic inundation, levee failures across Washington

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – A man drowned after he drove his car onto a flooded road, just south of Snohomish, Washington, as the state grapples with the aftermath of historic flooding.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Department said the driver apparently drove past a posted road closure sign and quickly became submerged in at least 6 feet of water around 1:30 a.m. local time.

SECOND LEVEE FAILURE IN WASHINGTON AS LATEST ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SLAMS STATE JUST DAYS AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING

The driver, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first reported death associated with the historic flooding in Washington, which began last week after days of relentless rain from an atmospheric river caused widespread river flooding across much of the western part of the state.

The flood threat has renewed as another atmospheric river has begun pounding the region. At least two levees have failed across King County since Monday.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Seattle issued a flash flood warning for part of southwestern King County early Tuesday morning, after the office said county officials reported that levees around the White River in the city of Pacific, Washington were failing.

Another levee failed Monday afternoon along the Green River in Tukwilla, some 20 miles north of Pacific and repairs are underway.

No injures have been reported associated with either levee break.

The Snohomish and Skagit rivers are forecast to return to moderate and potentially reach major flood stage by Tuesday night.

Last week's flooding resulted in numerous highway closures, evacuation orders for thousands of residents and dozens of emergency rescues throughout the state.

Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a State of Emergency last Wednesday and President Trump approved Washington's Emergency Declaration, allowing FEMA to help the state with disaster relief.

Check for updates on this developing story.