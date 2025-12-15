Levee failure: Evacuations issued, life-threatening flash flooding underway again in Washington

A dangerous situation is unfolding in King County, Washington, as a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the area due to a levee failure just days after historic flooding pounded the region.

The National Weather Service said a levee break in West Central King County prompted the warning in the west central Washington area.

Officials reported the failure of the Green River Levee, which is causing flash flooding near the Green River in Tukwilla. It happened just before 12 p.m. PST. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. PST Monday.

The failure may cause life-threatening flooding in areas near Tukwilla along the levee.

Some areas that will experience flash flooding include Kent, Renton and Tukwilla. This also includes streams and drainage including Green River, Duwamish Waterway and Cedar River, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone in a low-lying area should move to higher ground as soon as possible. In their notification, the National Weather Service said, "Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."

The area was hit with devastating flooding just days ago. Another atmospheric river is expected to impact the area through Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds .

Last week's flooding resulted in numerous highway closures, evacuation orders for thousands of residents and dozens of emergency rescues throughout the area.