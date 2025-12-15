Levee failure: Evacuations issued, life-threatening flash flooding underway again in Washington

Just days after historic river flooding prompted a State of Emergency in Washington, another atmospheric river is targeting the state, as well as Oregon and Northern California. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has the latest from Burlington, Washington.
A dangerous situation is unfolding in King County, Washington, as a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the area due to a levee failure just days after historic flooding pounded the region.
The National Weather Service said a levee break in West Central King County prompted the warning in the west central Washington area.
Officials reported the failure of the Green River Levee, which is causing flash flooding near the Green River in Tukwilla. It happened just before 12 p.m. PST. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. PST Monday.
The failure may cause life-threatening flooding in areas near Tukwilla along the levee.
Some areas that will experience flash flooding include Kent, Renton and Tukwilla. This also includes streams and drainage including Green River, Duwamish Waterway and Cedar River, according to the National Weather Service.
SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 14: In an aerial view, a person stands atop of property engulfed by floodwater on December 14, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. Atmospheric rivers are expected to continue in the coming days as northern Washington continues reeling from historic flooding late last week. Mass flooding along the Pacific Northwest caused historic flooding, tens of thousands of evacuations, and dozens of Coast Guard rescues.
A mudslide occurred and destroyed part of the road on US 2 near Skykomish.
The Naches River entirely swallowed a large portion US Route 12 in Naches, causing extreme damage to the road that remains closed after the river completely eroded the embankment.
Washington National Guard aviation crew rescues a stranded person on top of their vehicle completely overtaken by flood water in Skagit County.
A sign for a Christmas tree farm is pictured as flood waters from the Snohomish River cover Marsh Road off State Route 9 in Snohomish, Washington, on December 11, 2025. Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders Thursday in western North America, after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks. Storms have battered Washington state in the US and British Columbia over the Canadian border for several days, with rivers continuing to rise.
A driver manages to drive through flood waters from the Snohomish River in Snohomish, Washington, on December 11, 2025. Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders Thursday in western North America, after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks. Storms have battered Washington state in the US and British Columbia over the Canadian border for several days, with rivers continuing to rise.
A person stops to capture cellphone images as flood waters from the Snohomish River cover a portion of State Route 9 in Snohomish, Washington, on December 11, 2025. Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders Thursday in western North America, after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks. Storms have battered Washington state in the US and British Columbia over the Canadian border for several days, with rivers continuing to rise.
Snoqualmie River flooding in Duvall, Washington in King County.
A rescue basket was sent down to hoist the trapped individuals into the helicopter.
Anyone in a low-lying area should move to higher ground as soon as possible. In their notification, the National Weather Service said, "Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."