Rising flood threats brew in Washington just days after historic flooding

SEATTLE — The state of Washington is bracing for potentially more flooding this week as another atmospheric river is expected to impact the area.

The atmospheric river is forecast to move over the region starting on Monday and will last until Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

This comes days after a historic river flood impacted the state, resulting in numerous highway closures, evacuation orders for thousands of residents and dozens of emergency rescues throughout the area.

During last week’s storm, the state was bombarded with heavy rain, with some areas surpassing 22 inches of rainfall.

Several rivers across the state had crested at historic levels with dozens of rivers entering the major flood stage, causing significant damage to homes and roads around the area.

On Friday, the National Guard service members went door-to-door in Burlington, evacuating the entire city of nearly 11,000 residents after the Gages Slough River began flooding into homes.

Another river, the Snohomish River, was recorded at a record-breaking 34.15 feet and is expected to increase during this week’s atmospheric river.

"The situation is truly historic," Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a press conference Friday. "Rivers like the Skagit River and the Cedar River are literally facing and experiencing historic levels of flooding. So, this is something the people of the state of Washington have not faced before, this level of flooding."

Mudslides have even occurred in some parts of Washington. One mudslide destroyed part of US Highway 2, which generates anywhere from $7 to 10 million of economic impact on the state.

On Dec 12, an emergency declaration was signed by President Donald Trump for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance while Washington begins to assess the damage from the widespread flooding. This comes after Gov. Ferguson declared a state of emergency on Dec. 10.

According to the FOX Weather Center, the lowland region is expected to receive about an inch more of rain, while mountain areas such as the Cascades, which are north of King County, could receive several inches as the current atmospheric river passes through the area.

The amount of rain expected to impact Washington

This raises the risk of renewed or prolonged flooding in the area, especially with many rivers already running high.

The Skagit River is forecast to reach major flood stage, and the Snohomish River will be near major flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.

While the Skykomish and Snoqualmie rivers could briefly dip into moderate flood levels again as well.

This image shows the peak wind gust forecast

Currently, a wind advisory is in effect for the lowland region until Monday as some parts will have up to 40 to 45 mph wind gusts which could lead to downed trees and power outages.

By midweek, cooler air will move into the area, allowing for heavy snow in the mountains while the lower elevations will continue to see rain.

It is expected the tumultuous weather will continue until the end of the week.

