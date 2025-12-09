Polar vortex could bring bone-chilling cold, potential first significant snowstorm to Interstate 95 corridor

NEW YORK — Another round of bone-chilling air from the Polar Vortex could invade the central and northeastern U.S. this weekend and potentially produce the first significant snowstorm of the season for the Interstate 95 corridor if this cold air meets up with moisture that is expected to race across the country.

Current computer forecast model guidance suggests that snow will move into the Midwest Saturday and into the Northeast by Sunday. However, uncertainty remains high regarding all aspects of any snowfall, and those who will be in the Midwest and Northeast should monitor forecast changes as the week progresses.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, current forecast models show the circulation of the Polar Vortex weakening later this week into the weekend, which will allow more cold air to spill into the Midwest and Northeast.

This comes after record low temperatures were already set on Tuesday in New England.

The Polar Vortex is a large, persistent area of low pressure and cold air near the poles and sits about 10-30 miles above Earth’s surface. A strong Polar Vortex keeps the coldest air contained over the arctic circles; a weaker Polar Vortex allows that frigid air to drop into the lowest level of the atmosphere and dips in the Pacific jet stream usher that cold air from Canada into the Lower 48.

This graphic shows how a weak Polar Vortex allows cold air to spill over the U.S.

If enough cold air is able to take hold of the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, it would create prime snow-making conditions for a quick-moving storm system that is currently forecast to move east out of the Pacific Northwest.

Snow potential for Midwest, Northeast.

This system would also need additional moisture to move up from the south to produce significant snow.

If all these conditions are met, an area of low pressure could form near the coast this weekend, increasing the chance for significant snow across the Northeast, including the Boston, Philadelphia and New York metro areas.

This would be the first significant snow for that portion of the Interstate 95 corridor.

However, if one of these components is missing, snow totals would be depressed.

This latest storm bears out the long-range outlook from NOAA last month that forecast an active start to meteorological winter, due in part to the La Niña climate pattern.

Check back for updates on this developing story.