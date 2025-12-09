Blizzard warnings issued in West Virginia as parade of fast-moving clippers target Midwest, Northeast

The month of December has been slammed with everything, from subzero temperatures to severe storm systems sweeping the nation and that’s just the beginning of it.

POWERFUL COAST-TO-COAST STORM KICKS OFF DECEMBER WITH MAJOR IMPACTS FROM HEAVY SNOW TO ICE ACROSS THE NATION

A series of rapid-moving clippers across the Great Lakes through the Northeast will continue this month’s active pattern, as Winter Weather Alerts stretch over 1,200 miles, from Minnesota to Michigan.

The system will move over the course of the week, as some cities like Chicago have already seen up to 5 inches of snow from the first round.

FIRST ROUND OF FAST-MOVING CLIPPERS COULD BRING UP TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW TO CHICAGO

Accumulations will pile on top of the historic post-Thanksgiving storm that swept the country, with Chicago seeing a nine-day snow total of 15 inches thus far.

Areas across the Mid-Atlantic have already seen effects as well, as Monday brought half a foot of snow to the Virginia’s and Raleigh, North Carolina saw its snowiest December day since 2018.

MID-ATLANTIC SNOW CAUSING TRAVEL CONCERNS IN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA AMID OVERNIGHT FREEZE

While the first round was weaker, it sets the rest of the system up for strong impacts across the Great Lakes and Northern Tier through Friday.

Snow is likely to reach 3 to 5 inches from northern Minnesota through northern Michigan and parts of upstate New York and New England.

Higher totals are possible in Lakes Michigan and Ontario, where lake-effect snow can occur and the Tug Hill Plateau is likely to reach up to a foot of snow.

DANGEROUS LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM BRINGS WINTER PREVIEW, WHITEOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS GREAT LAKES

The FOX Weather Center expects blizzard conditions in some West Virginia and Maryland counties, with accumulations between 4–7 inches in some areas, and up to 12 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45mph.

Blizzard warnings are in place from 10am on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday, which will impact morning and evening commutes in West Virginia counties like Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster, Grant, Pendleton, Preston and Tucker, along with Garrett County in Maryland.

Winter Weather Alerts are up from eastern Montana through North Dakota, Minnesota, along through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, as the Twin Cities brace for travel hazards from a rapid re-freeze overnight into Wednesday.

The second clipper will strengthen across the Northern Plains, bringing significant wind gusts likely over 65 mph for Dakotas, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming through early Wednesday, as a High Wind Alert has been issued.

The high winds will cause dangerous crosswinds, impacting interstate travel, as snow from the previous round will create blizzard conditions, reducing visibility.

The Des Moines National Weather Service is alerting about a "possible blizzard late tonight," with the chance of whiteout conditions impacting Wednesday morning commutes.

WINTER HERE TO STAY FOR CHICAGO

Areas to the South, such as Chicago and Cleveland, will rapidly swing between snow to rain, followed by more snow and bitter temperatures into Wednesday, all due to a burst of frigid air and snow, followed by a warm front.

As the system tracks Northeast, winds will turn out of the Northwest and temperatures will fall into the 20s by early Wednesday, bringing snow that will likely freeze into midweek, causing travel concerns on the roadways.

Stay tuned with FOX Weather as the system develops over the week.