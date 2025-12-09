Watch: Virginia State Police trooper rescues driver from burning vehicle during dangerous winter weather

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper is being hailed a hero after his daring rescue on Interstate 95 when he saved a driver from a burning vehicle.

Sergeant S. Page was deciding if he should head southbound on I-95 to check on a rest area, or if he should travel northbound. Luckily, he followed his gut and chose the latter.

"Something told me to go northbound. So I was like ‘I’ll just go northbound,'" says Page.

That is when he came across a Tesla that ran off the road and caught fire after it struck a tree.

"I ran up to the car, saw that the doors were still locked, and couldn't get them unlocked or opened," Page described. "I heard a guy in the car, and ended up having to bust the window down."

Once Page got the door opened, he cut the airbag and pulled the man from the vehicle. The driver was the only passenger in the vehicle.

Page says, "If I hadn't gone northbound, I don't know if anyone else was going to stop."