Tesla driver finds he's no match for illegal jaunt on Adirondacks snowmobile trail, rangers say

HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. – If Tesla ever created a "snowmobile" mode, this would be the perfect situation – especially in the Adirondacks.

A forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and a deputy with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a disabled vehicle on the Elm Lake Road Snowmobile Trail, the agency said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when the driver tried to access the Siamese Ponds Wilderness trailhead, designated for snowmobile use only.

The driver made it four miles onto the trail before getting stuck, authorities said.

"The Adirondacks can be difficult in the winter," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said. "Even chains on the tires could not save this Tesla from being stuck."

Unfortunately, the driver's vehicle was not permitted on the easement roads and trails, resulting in a ticket for illegal operation of a motor vehicle.

A tow company was later contacted to remove the vehicle from the trail.

The authorities did not release the identity of the driver and there were no reports of injuries resulting from the accident.