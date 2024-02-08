Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Tesla driver finds he's no match for illegal jaunt on Adirondacks snowmobile trail, rangers say

“The Adirondacks can be difficult in the winter," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said. “Even chains on the tires could not save this Tesla from being stuck."

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Business Kelly Saberi reports from a frigid Illinois where electric vehicle owners are having a tough time charging during this Arctic blast. 01:58

FILE – Arctic blast makes for excruciatingly slow electric vehicle charging

FOX Business Kelly Saberi reports from a frigid Illinois where electric vehicle owners are having a tough time charging during this Arctic blast.

HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. – If Tesla ever created a "snowmobile" mode, this would be the perfect situation – especially in the Adirondacks.

A forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and a deputy with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a disabled vehicle on the Elm Lake Road Snowmobile Trail, the agency said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when the driver tried to access the Siamese Ponds Wilderness trailhead, designated for snowmobile use only. 

LASER WINDSHIELD WIPERS? IT’S AN IDEA TESLA IS WORKING ON

The driver attempted to access the trailhead designated for snowmobile use only in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness.

(NYS Department of Environmental Conservation)

The driver made it four miles onto the trail before getting stuck, authorities said.

"The Adirondacks can be difficult in the winter," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said. "Even chains on the tires could not save this Tesla from being stuck."

Unfortunately, the driver's vehicle was not permitted on the easement roads and trails, resulting in a ticket for illegal operation of a motor vehicle. 

7 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO KEEP YOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CRUISING THROUGH WINTER

Car tracks are visible on the Elm Lake Road Snowmobile Trail on Jan. 30, 2024.

(NYS Department of Environmental Conservation)

A tow company was later contacted to remove the vehicle from the trail.

The authorities did not release the identity of the driver and there were no reports of injuries resulting from the accident.

Tags
Loading...