Tropical systems crowd Pacific Ocean as Iona, Keli swirl south of Hawaii

HONOLULU – The Pacific Ocean is teaming with tropical activity as forecasters track two named systems and a few other disturbances this week.

Hurricane Iona, hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, has begun to weaken after reaching major status earlier this week. That trend is expected to continue as the storm stays away from the islands.

Tropical Storm Keli, following in Iona’s footsteps, is also on a downward trend and is forecast to become a distant memory by Thursday.

While Hawaii will likely see some increased wave action from these systems churning up the seas, no major impacts are expected on the islands.

Forecasters are also monitoring at least three other areas. One is located on the heels of Keli, while the other two are much farther east.

As for the Atlantic, there are signs that activity will pick up in August.