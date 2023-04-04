Over 100 tornadoes reported from last week's outbreak as renewed severe weather threat looms

And the number may continue to climb as NWS storm-survey teams still work to complete investigations over dozens of tornado-damaged areas.
The twisters have killed at least 31 people across six states and left more than 150 injured.
ARKANSAS, USA - APRIL 1: Residents clean up after the devastating tornadoes in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States on April 1, 2023. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders surveyed damaged areas. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES - APRIL 02: An inside view of a house after the tornado covering a path of dozens of miles in length caused severe damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States on April 02, 2023. Tornadoes that ravaged the US have killed at least 26 people, injuring dozens across southern and midwestern parts of the country, according to officials on Sunday. Houses and workplaces were heavily damaged and thousands were left without power in regions hit by tornadoes and storms. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A severe weather outbreak rocked America’s heartland Friday with violent, long-track tornadoes. A Tornado Emergency was issued for Little Rock, Arkansas moments before a powerful tornado began tearing through the city’s suburbs.
There have been 10 tornadoes rated at an EF-3 so far, including deadly tornadoes that hit Little Rock, Arkansas, Wynne County, Arkansas, Jasper and Crawford counties in Illinois, Sullivan County in Indiana and the Covington and Hornsby/Mount Pleasant areas in Tennessee. Some of those tornadoes may still be upgraded to higher ratings as more data comes in.
The severe storm threat on Tuesday and Tuesday night, April 4, 2023. (FOX Weather)
These storms will pose threats of destructive wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes, some of which could be long-track, EF-2 or stronger tornadoes.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has rated two areas in their level 4 of 5 severe weather threat for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, including Springfield, Missouri, a large swath of northwestern Arkansas and much of eastern Iowa, including Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City.