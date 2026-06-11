1 person dead and another in critical condition after being swept into the ocean in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and another remains in critical condition after being swept into the ocean Wednesday at Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County, California.

KAYAKER FOUND DEAD IN LAKE IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the beach to rescue the two individuals.

"Both of these patients, we believe, were originally sleeping right at the keyhole, which is an area that we're finding catches people unaware," Santa Cruz County Volunteer Fire Captain Kyle Breton said.

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Authorities said about eight rescue swimmers entered the water to extricate the victims.

18-YEAR-OLD DIES OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS WHILE HIKING ON POPULAR TRAIL IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Once rescued, one individual was transported by an Almacopter 614 to Yellow Bank Beach atop the bluffs before being taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the second individual was brought to Panther Beach, where they were carried in a stokes basket to an awaiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

"What we're also seeing is that people go through the keyhole to get to Yellow Bank Beach, and then they get trapped on Yellow Bank Beach because of the tides," Breton said.

Authorities said since the rescue, one of the individuals had died, while the other remains in critical condition.

KAYAKER FOUND DEAD IN LAKE IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

According to the CALFIRE CZU San Mateo–Santa Cruz Unit, this was the fifth water rescue the agency has performed this past month along the one-mile stretch of coastline between Yellow Bank Beach and Bonny Doon Beach.

The incident comes a day after a 5-year-old girl was swept into the ocean near Laguna Beach.

Officials said that a mother and her two children were carried into the water by a powerful wave. The mother and one child were rescued by bystanders who were nearby.

5-YEAR-OLD GIRL SWEPT INTO OCEAN BY ROUGH SURF HAS DIED AT POPULAR CALIFORNIA BEACH

The search for the missing girl began immediately afterward, but search efforts for the 5-year-old were suspended Thursday.

The dangerous water conditions are being driven by a southern swell, according to the National Weather Service.

This has triggered high surf events affecting both Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued a warning after they said they responded to an increased number of water rescues over the past few weeks.

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