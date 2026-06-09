Young adult dies of heat-related illness while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park

ARIZONA - An 18-year-old man hiking through Grand Canyon National Park died after experiencing signs of a heat-related illness on Wednesday.

According to Grand Canyon National Park, the park received reports of a hiker experiencing heat-related illness symptoms below Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail.

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When park rangers responded, they found the hiker about 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek.

Park rangers and a helicopter rescue crew immediately tried lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The man was on a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back via the Bright Angel Trail, the national park said.

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Temperatures at the time were around 109 degrees in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Heat illness can set in quickly if temperatures are high and there's little access to shade, air conditioning or water.

When it is extremely hot outside, our bodies have a more difficult time staying cool and adapting to the weather. This can result in heat illness.

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There are three types of heat illness: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness and requires immediate medical attention.