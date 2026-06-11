Search suspended for 5-year-old girl swept into ocean by rough surf at popular California beach

LOS ANGELES — The search for a 5-year-old girl who was swept away into the ocean near Laguana Beach Tuesday has been suspended.

Officials said a mother and her two children were carried into the ocean by a powerful wave and rough surf near the shoreline.

With the help of bystanders on scene, the mother and one child were rescued and safely brought back to shore.

According to our local affiliate, FOX 11, high surf reaching up to 9 feet prevented them from reaching the second child.

Searches for the missing 5-year-old began promptly after.

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"Laguna Beach Marine Safety personnel responded immediately and initiated a search in the area of the victim's last known location," the City of Laguna Beach said.

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According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watch standers received a call around 8 p.m. local time from the Laguna Beach Fire Department dispatch reporting that a child had been struck by a wave and swept out into rough surf.

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The dangerous water conditions are being driven by a southern swell, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This has triggered high surf events affecting both Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Responding crews searched for more than 30 hours and covered over 90 square miles.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the child’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Capt. Stacey Crecy, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

He emphasized that suspending a search is always a very difficult decision to make. "We launched assets and responded as quickly as possible, continuously searching throughout the night and until sunset on June 10, 2026," Crecy said.

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The NWS is warning people to be cautious, especially at south-facing beaches, as rough surf is expected through Thursday.